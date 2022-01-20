Karnataka records 40,499 Covid-19 cases; positivity rate at 18.80%

-
Karnataka on Wednesday logged in 40,499 cases against 23,209 discharges. Besides, 21 deaths reported in the last 24 hours and positivity rate for the day stood at 18.80 per cent.
Total active cases in the state stood at 2,67,650. Case Fatality Rate for the day recorded is 0.05 per cent.
The figures provided much awaited relief for the health authorities in the state.
Karnataka has logged 41,457 new Covid cases in the state against 8,353 discharges on Tuesday (January 18).
The state government has already hinted about lifting the weekend and night curfew by Friday.
The number of Omicron cases stood at 766 and 2,956 active Delta cases are being treated in the state.
Bengaluru Urban recorded 24,135 cases much to the relief of health authorities despite an increase in the number of tests conducted in the city.
Bengaluru Urban recorded 25,595 new cases against 4,514 discharges and seven deaths on Tuesday (January 18).
As many as 18,081 people have been discharged on Wednesday in Bengaluru. The total active cases stood at 1,84,377 and five deaths have been reported in the city.
Tumakuru district (1,804) recorded the highest number of cases after Bengaluru. Followed by Hassan (1,785), Mysuru (1,341) and Mandya (1,340). Bengaluru Rural which had recorded 1,000 plus cases has settled with 785 cases.
