Karnataka reports 1,715 Covid-19 cases; death toll mounts to 12,434

Continuing its rising streak, coronavirus cases in Karnataka crossed the 1,700 mark for the second straight day on Sunday as the infection count climbed to 9,70,202 and the toll edged up to 12,434 with two more deaths, the health department said.
Reflecting the trend, the active cases too shot up to 13,493 as against below 6,000 at the beginning of this month, a bulletin said, adding 137 people were undergoing treatment in the intensive care units of various hospitals.
So far, a total of 9,44,256 people had recovered from the disease with 1,048 being discharged on Sunday, it said.
Of the 1,715 fresh cases, Bengaluru Urban District reported 1,039 and one death whereas the second fatality occurred in Bidar district bordering Maharashtra.
Cumulatively, Bengaluru has reported 4,17,672 infections, 4,549 deaths, 4,03,822 discharges, including 782 on Sunday, and 9,300 active cases, which was more than double of the numbers on March 1.
According to the bulletin, as many as 170 infections were reported in Udupi, 70 in Mysuru, 61 in Bidar, 54 in Dakshina Kannada, 41 in Kalaburagi, 40 in Hassan, 38 in Tumakuru and 32 in Bengaluru Rural.
With rise in cases, the government intensified tests in the state.
Against the 60,000 odd tests in the beginning of the month, over a lakh tests were done on Sunday with 95,959 using the RT PCR method, taking the total tests done so far to 2.03 crore, the department added.
