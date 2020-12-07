Covid-19 deaths in France cross 55,000-mark: National public health agency

-
More than 55,000 people have died of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, the country's national public health agency, Sante Publique, said in a statement.
France's coronavirus death toll amounts to 55,155 people, 175 of them have died in the past 24 hours, the agency said.
In total, 2,292,497 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the country, with 11,022 infections confirmed over the past day.
Over 8,560 people have been admitted to hospitals in the past week.
