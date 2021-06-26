UK reports 35,204 cases of Delta Covid -19 variant in last week, up by 46%

-
ALSO READ
Delta variant around 40 per cent more transmissible, says UK minister
India vs England T20Is: Full schedule, timings, squads, free live telecast
India vs England ODIs: Full schedule, timings, squads, free live streaming
What is Delta variant of Covid and how effective are vaccines against it?
'See you soon': Stokes heads to India for Test series, starting Feb 5
-
With 35,204 new cases of the Delta Covid-19 variant getting reported last week, the UK has seen a 46 per cent increase in the variant of concern, the Public Health England (PHE) said on Friday.
The total number of confirmed Delta cases now stands at 111,157 -- with 102,019 of these recorded in England, 7,738 in Scotland, 788 in Wales and 612 in Northern Ireland, the Sky news reported.
The Delta variant, first identified in India, now comprises 95 per cent of all sequenced cases in the UK, PHE added.
Last week, it made up 99 per cent of Covid cases across the UK, with about 42 of the latest cases belonging to the Delta plus variant (AY.1 sub lineage) -- thought to be more transmissible than the original Delta variant.
The PHE also reported of a new strain, Lambda. It has been categorised as a variant under investigation with six cases detected between February 23 and June 7. Of these, five had been linked to overseas travel.
The PHE has asserted that two doses of vaccine are still effective at providing protection against the risk of hospitalisation.
It added that there is currently no evidence that the new variant causes more severe disease or renders vaccines less effective, the report said.
Further, the PHE noted that of the 514 people hospitalised in England due to Covid in the week up to June 21, 304 were unvaccinated.
About 117 cases of deaths in England so far has been confirmed as having the Delta variant. Of these, eight were under the age of 50.
Six of these eight people were unvaccinated, while two died after more than 21 days of receiving the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, the report said.
"On Friday, 15,810 new cases and 18 deaths within 28 days of a positive test were reported across the UK," the PHE said in a tweet.
While 43,877,861 people have now received the first dose of a Covid vaccine in the UK, 32,085,916 have received their second dose, it added.
The data suggests "we have begun to break the link between cases and hospitalisations", Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, was quoted as saying.
She also warned against complacency and urged people to get vaccinated.
"While vaccines provide excellent protection, they do not provide total protection, so it is still as important as ever that we continue to exercise caution.
"Protect yourself and the people around you by working from home where possible, and by practising 'hands, face, space, fresh air' at all times," Harries said.
--IANS
rvt/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU