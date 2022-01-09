Karnataka reports 12,000 new Covid-19 cases, 9,020 in Bengaluru

-
-
Bengaluru has been reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases as the positivity rate in the city continued to stay around 10 per cent and 9,020 new cases were reported on Sunday while 12,000 fresh cases were reported in Karnataka, informed state health minister Dr K Sudhakar.
"Test positivity rate in Bengaluru stays around 10 per cent as cases increase to 9,020 today. An increase of 27 per cent over yesterday's tally of 7,113. The Capital accounts for 75 per cent of State's total cases," he wrote on Twitter.
Meanwhile, Karnataka on Sunday reported 12,000 fresh cases of the infection. The positivity rate in the state is at 6.33 per cent.
The state has 49,602 active cases of which 40,000 are in Bengaluru, Dr Sudhakar said.
In the last 24 hours, four deaths due to the virus were reported. Of these, two were reported in Bengaluru.
Total 1,89,499 tests were conducted on Sunday to detect the presence of virus in the population. On Sunday, 901 people recovered from the virus.
