Nagaland reports four fresh coronavirus cases, tally climbs to 32,210

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 pandemic: Nagaland reports 10 new cases, 1 fresh fatality
Nagaland asks staff to get vaccinated or show no-Covid report for salary
Nagaland Coronavirus update: 114 fresh cases push Covid-19 tally to 27,586
Covid-19 pandemic: 10 new cases push Nagaland's tally to 32,201
11 civilians gunned down by security forces in Nagaland's Mon district
-
Nagaland's COVID-19 tally increased to 32,210 as four more people tested positive for the infection on Tuesday, the same number as it was on the previous day, a health official said.
The Northeastern state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 702 as no person had succumbed to the disease in the last 10 days, he said.
Nagaland now has 62 active COVID-19 cases, while 30,375 people have recovered from the disease, including three in the last 24 hours, the official said.
Altogether 1,071 coronavirus patients have migrated to other states to date.
The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in Nagaland now stands at 94.30 per cent.
As many as 225 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years were inoculated in the state on Monday, the first day of the vaccination drive for people in that age bracket, the health official said.
Till Monday, a total of 13,35,993 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to 7,59,644 people in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU