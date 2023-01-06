JUST IN
Business Standard

Karnataka to get Rs 1K cr for construction of rail over bridges: CM Bommai

The CM said the meeting also discussed getting a study done by experts on providing last-mile connectivity to travelers from metro stations in Bengaluru City

Topics
Karnataka | Railways  | Basavaraj Somappa Bommai

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

Karnataka CM, Basavaraj Bommai
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said Union Minister for Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has agreed to give Rs 1,000 crore for the construction of rail over-bridges/under-bridges in various towns and cities other than National Highways.

A proposal in this regard will be submitted within a week, the Chief Minister said.

Talking to the media after participating in a review meeting of national highways under the chairmanship of Gadkari here on Thursday, he said Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Highway will be opened by February end or March.

It was also decided to develop Satellite Town Ring Road outside the Bannerghatta National Park. To decongest traffic in Bengaluru City, the minister instructed to construct the flyovers on highways within the city area.

The CM said the meeting also discussed getting a study done by experts on providing last-mile connectivity to travelers from metro stations in Bengaluru City. It was resolved to take up the construction of ring roads in Raichur, Koppal, Yadgir, and Shivamogga in the current year.

Bommai said the meeting decided to agree to the royalty concession on the sand, broken stones, and other construction materials required for all projects since the state government will bear land acquisition cost as well as a concession in GST.

A tender for four-lane work in Shiradi Ghat has been floated, and the work will start in March. A tunnel road project design at an estimated cost of Rs 10,000 crore will be prepared, and take further action, he said.

The Hospet-Ballari National Highway project is languishing because re-tendering has been done. The work will start in February.

--IANS

mka/pgh

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 08:39 IST

