Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to be inaugurated next month: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Transport Nitin Gadkari has announced that the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway would be inaugurated by February end.
"After the completion, the travel time between the two cities would be 90 minutes," he said. Currently, it takes 3 hours minimum time.
Speaking to reporters, Gadkari said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi or President Droupadi Murmu would be invited for the inauguration.
"This expressway will ensure development of tourism in Mysuru, Srirangapatna and it will also help the IT industry," he said.
Gadkari also conducted an aerial inspection of the 118-km long 10-lane highway being built at a cost of Rs 4,473 crore.
The Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway would be inaugurated by January 2024.
"Chennai and Bengaluru are the most important metro cities of the country. The expressway reduces the distance by 38 km and reduces the travel time from five hours to 2.15 hours. It will also reduce logistic cost by four to six per cent. We are also considering a forest underpass in the Bannerghatta forest area. If there is thick forest, then we will realign the route," he said.
He further stated that Karnataka is an important state and decongestion of traffic in Bengaluru will be considered.
Introduction of a double-decker sky bus with a capacity of 200 people will also be considered.
"The presentation has already been done and I have also held discussion with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai," the Union Minister said.
--IANS
mka/pgh
First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 23:57 IST
