JUST IN
Karnataka: More than 25 arrested in connection with violence in Koppal
Congress MLA's son-in-law booked after his SUV kills 6 people in Gujarat
Antibodies that may lead to next-gen vaccines for all Covid strains found
SC dismisses plea challenging validity of provision related to EVMs
Heritage Parliament building a witness to India's story since independence
India home to about 60% of Asian elephants: PM Modi on World Elephant Day
Avoid large gatherings during I-Day amid Covid surge: Centre to states
Kashmir's 1st multiplex to bring cinema halls back to valley after decades
2,000 Indian websites hacked in June-July, highest threat from Far East
2 injured after being attacked by group in Delhi's Wazirabad area
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Congress MLA's son-in-law booked after his SUV kills 6 people in Gujarat
Business Standard

Karnataka: More than 25 arrested in connection with violence in Koppal

Karnataka Police on Friday said that more than 25 people were taken into custody in Hulihyder village, in connection with a clash that broke out between 2 communities in Koppal district on Muharram.

Topics
Karnataka

ANI  General News 

Police

Karnataka Police on Friday said that more than 25 people were taken into custody in Hulihyder village, in connection with a clash that broke out between two communities in the Koppal district on Muharram.

"More than 25 people were taken into custody in Hulihyder village related to the violence which occurred at the time of Muharram. Investigation going on," said Arunagshu Giri, Superintendent of Police, Koppal.

The SP also informed that two people were killed in the alleged clash between two communities and assured that persons involved in the violence will be booked

"We will book the cases. We have come to know that two groups allegedly indulged in this incident, of which two people have died. We will file the First Information Report," he said.

He said, "We have deployed the police and have asked to impose Section 144 in the area for seven days."

According to police, two people-- identified as Pasha Walli (22) and Yenakapaa Talavad (60) succumbed to their injuries at the hospital, while other six persons were also reported injured in the clash that took place on Thursday.

The clash took place after a Hindu boy went to meet a Muslim girl on the occasion during a Muharram programme, following which an argument broke out between the groups.

Right after that the people from both communities joined in and started beating each other, which resulted in the clashes.

Further investigation is underway.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Karnataka

First Published: Fri, August 12 2022. 12:49 IST

`