President Droupadi Murmu to open Mysuru Dasara on Sep 26, says CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said President Droupadi Murmu has given her consent to open Mysuru Dasara-2022 on September 26.
He told reporters here on Saturday that he had written a letter to the President on September 6 inviting her to open Mysuru Dasara this year, for which the office of the President has confirmed her willingness to participate in it.
Earlier today, CM Bommai highlighted that the drainage system on Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway would be audited to find out where all the UGD needs to be widened, increasing gradient and other bottlenecks.
"With this, the capacity of drainage will increase. It has also been decided to reduce the distance of arterial roads which connect to Chennai Express, Mumbai Express and Hyderabad Express and pass through roads in Bengaluru. There is a need to construct flyovers and underpasses at a few places on High-Density corridors on national highways. The places where the skywalks are needed are identified. Most of the projects which were discussed today were of emergency in nature," CM Bommai had said.
He also stressed Union Minister Gadkari's assurances.
"The Union Minister has promised to give immediate sanction if the plan is prepared within one and a half months. The endeavour of the government is to start the works from the current year and is working in this direction," he had added.
According to discussions they had, the estimate list must be submitted and finalised then the Union Ministry of National Highways will release grants.
Bommai had said the government intends to have authority for all transport facilities exclusively for Bengaluru, and a bill in this regard will be tabled in the next session of the State Legislature."For this, several agencies have to work in coordination. Several works are now pending due to a lack of coordination. A legislation will be brought to have an authority for Bengaluru alone," he had added.
The state chief also noted that the Shiradi Ghat Road will be soon completed and had said, "The Union Minister has promised to complete the Shiradi Ghat Road at the earliest and new national highway proposals will be brought under the Central Road Fund."
Bommai had said arrangements are going on for Janaspandana and it will be held at 11 am on Saturday. Union Minister Smriti Irani has also confirmed her participation in this event.
First Published: Sun, September 11 2022. 06:43 IST