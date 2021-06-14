Karnataka unlock update: State readies to partly open up 19 districts

-
As the pandemic's second wave wanes, Karnataka is reading to partly unlock from Monday in 19 districts where the test positivity rate has fallen below 5 per cent, an official said.
"As announced by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on June 10 and notified by Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar on June 11, lockdown restrictions will be relaxed from Monday in 19 districts, including Bengaluru Urban, to resume economic activity and allow movement of people and vehicles," a Home Department official told IANS.
The districts are Bagalkot, Ballari, Bengaluru Urban, Bidar, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Kolar, Koppal, Raichur, Ramanagar, Tumukur, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura, and Yadagir.
Curbs will, however, continue in the remaining 11 districts -- Bengaluru Rural, Belagavi, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagalur, Dakshina Kannada, Davangere, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru, and Shivamogga -- till June 21 to reduce the positivity rate, as advised by the technical committee of health experts.
The relaxation will allow autos and taxis to operate with two passengers in these 19 districts.
"Essential shopping will be allowed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parks will be open for walking from 5-10 a.m. Street vendors can do business from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.," said the official.
All industries will be allowed to function with 50 per cent staff, while garment units will function with 30 per cent employees.
As per the guidelines, ration shops selling foodgrains under the public distribution system (PDS) will function from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"Hotels, restaurants and eateries can operate their kitchens to provide parcel service only. Dine-in will not be allowed and customers have to maintain social distancing for ordering and collecting parcels," said the order.
Liquor shops will be able to allowed to be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
As all construction activities are allowed to continue, cement and steel shops will be permitted to reopen from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"Night curfew from 7 p.m. till 5 a.m. will stay in place, while weekend curfew from Friday to Monday will be from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.," he said. Only those having medical emergency or air or rail travellers will be allowed to move in this period.
The state government imposed the lockdown from April 27 and extended it twice till June 14.
