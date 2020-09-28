Karnataka unveils new policy to boost tourism, create 1 million jobs

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa to pump Rs 39,300 cr to boost agri sector
Report being prepared to seek flood relief from Centre: Karnataka CM
Karnataka CM's son appointed vice-president of ruling BJP state unit
Deve Gowda threatens nationwide stir against Karnataka's new land law
Bengaluru Metro services to be restarted soon, says CM Yediyurappa
-
Marking 'World Tourism Day', Karnataka unveiled a new tourism policy to create 10-lakh jobs and attract Rs 5,000 crore investments in the sector by 2025.
"Our aim is to increase the contribution of tourism to 20 per cent from 15 per cent of the gross state domestic product (GSDP) and attract more domestic and overseas tourists across the state, which has more to offer than rich flora and fauna," said Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Sunday.
Unfolding a new chapter in the tourism sector battered by the corona virus pandemic since March, the five-year policy envisages a 360-degree marketing strategy to promote Karnataka in domestic and overseas markets by leveraging its brand (One State, Many Worlds) for more footfalls and position itself as the most preferred destination in the sub-continent.
"The policy aims comprehensive development of the sector across the state with focus on attraction, accommodation, accessibility, amenities and activities," said state tourism minister C.T. Ravi.
Besides promoting heritage tourism, the policy pitches for agri and rural tourism with a to showcasing farming activities and the rural life across the southern state, including its local traditions, arts, culture, people and their cuisine.
"Heritage tourism will be promoted with focus on explore and experience. Measures will be taken to popularise the culture of Lambani and Adivasi communities at national and international levels as a special attraction to tourists from the world over," asserted Ravi.
Karnataka is home to a rich world heritage, wildlife, waterfalls and more. The policy promotes new destinations, more investments and greater job opportunities in the tourism sector.
--IANS
fb/rt
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU