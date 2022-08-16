JUST IN
Vajpayee made pioneering efforts to transform India, an inspiration: PM
CoA had agreed to conduct AIFF elections without 'eminent players': Reports
4 killed as truck carrying iron bars rams into house in UP's Mainpuri
Bengal cattle scam: 3 directors of different shell companies under scanner
Former BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary passes away at 62
China sanctions 7 Taiwanese officials after 2nd US delegation visits Taipei
Two drown in Himachal's Solang Nala flash flood, rescue ops underway
Mental distress of cancer patients' caregivers often overlooked: Study
What DGCA's new medical guidelines prescribe for transgender persons
Odisha bracing for flood as Mahanadi swells after incessant rain: Officials
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Vajpayee made pioneering efforts to transform India, an inspiration: PM
Business Standard

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead, brother injured in militant attack at Shopian

A Kashmiri Pandit died and his brother was injured after they were shot by militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Security forces, encounter, jammu and kashmir, terrorism
Photo: ANI (Representative Image)

A Kashmiri Pandit died and his brother was injured after they were shot by militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

A police official identified the deceased as Sunil Kumar and the injured as Pintu Kumar.

"Terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of #Shopian. One person died and one injured. Both belong to minority community. Injured person has been shifted to hospital. Area #cordoned off. Further details shall follow," a police spokesperson said.

Militants have stepped up attacks in the Kashmir valley over the past week. A policeman was killed in Nowhatta on Sunday and a migrant labourer in Bandipora last week.

Two grenade attacks took place in Budgam and Srinagar districts on Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Tue, August 16 2022. 13:43 IST

`