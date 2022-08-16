JUST IN
Two drown in Himachal's Solang Nala flash flood, rescue ops underway
Mental distress of cancer patients' caregivers often overlooked: Study
What DGCA's new medical guidelines prescribe for transgender persons
Odisha bracing for flood as Mahanadi swells after incessant rain: Officials
Medicine from sky: Arunachal gets drone-based healthcare services
Indian Army finds mortal remains of missing soldier after 38 years
Lucknow's historic Imambara's parapet collapses due to heavy rains
Indian defence attache now has unescorted access to Pentagon: US Air Force
Data story: India records 8,813 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in 63 days
Congress calls meeting of office bearers ahead of rally against inflation
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
China sanctions 7 Taiwanese officials after 2nd US delegation visits Taipei
Business Standard

Former BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary passes away at 62

Amitabh Chaudhary, the former BCCI acting secretary and president of Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) died of heart attack on Tuesday morning.

Topics
BCCI | Amitabh Chaudhry

Press Trust of India  |  Ranchi 

Amitabh Chaudhary
Amitabh Chaudhary

Amitabh Chaudhary, the former BCCI acting secretary and president of Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) died of heart attack on Tuesday morning.

He was 58.

A retired senior IPS officer, who rose to the rank of IGP with the Jharkhand Police, the former top cop was also the chairman of Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC).

"Deeply saddened by news of sudden passing away of former JPSC chairman Shri Amitabh Chaudhary. Former IPS officer Amitabh ji played a significant role in development of cricket in the state. May his soul rest in peace and condolences and strength to his family in this hour of grief," Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren tweeted.

An IIT Kharagpur alumnus, Chaudhary was instrumental in getting the first-class status for Jharkhand after BCCI disbanded the Bihar Cricket Association during the late Jagmohan Dalmiya's tenure in the early part of the new millennium.

Once Jharkhand got the official FC status, Mahendra Singh Dhoni shifted from Bihar and represented the state till the end of his career.

Chaudhary also played a major role in building one of the finest cricket stadiums in Ranchi and should be considered instrumental in bringing international cricket and IPL to the industrial town.

He had also served as a BCCI joint secretary and was an administrative manager with the Indian team on a few occasions.

However, his toughest assignment was the 2005 tour of Zimbabwe, where the much publicised fall-out happened between erstwhile captain Sourav Ganguly and then coach Greg Chappell.

In fact, it was during that infamous tour that Chappell had sent the e-mail to BCCI president Sharad Pawar, recommending exclusion of Ganguly and a host of other senior players.

Chaudhary's acting secretaryship tenure coincided with Indian cricket's darkest administrative period when Committee of Administrators (CoA) was in charge.

Chaudhary wasn't allowed to function by the COA and it often led to a lot of acrimony.

However, Chaudhary was a marvellous raconteur and often on the sidelines of various BCCI meetings would regale his audience with stories that would have everyone in splits.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on BCCI

First Published: Tue, August 16 2022. 12:26 IST

`