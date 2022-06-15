J-K: Terrorist who shot bank manager in Kulgam, killed in Shopian encounter

One out of the two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists killed in the Encounter on Wednesday had been involved in the killing of Vijay Kumar (bank manager) from Kulgam district, informed the police.

"One of the killed terrorists has been identified as Jan Mohd Lone of . Besides other terror crimes, he was involved in recent killing of Vijay Kumar, Bank manager on June 2 in Kulgam district," tweeted the Kashmir zone police.

The banker, Vijay Kumar, was a resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan and was working in Kulgam. The banker was shot dead by terrorists in daylight.

The police killed two terrorists in an encounter that broke out in the Kanjiular area of on Wednesday.

The terrorists were linked with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)

"ShopianEncounterUpdate: 02 terrorists linked with proscribed #terror outfit LeT killed. Identification being ascertained. Further details shall follow," tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police.

police and security forces had jointly conducted the operation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)