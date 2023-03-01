Kejriwal forwards names of Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj to L-G for appointment

-
After two jailed ministers of the Aam Aadmi party (AAP) -- Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain -- stepped down, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has forwarded the names of two party leaders for their appointment to the Cabinet to Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena.
A source said that CM Kejriwal has recommended the names of party' MLA Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj for the induction into the cabinet to L-G Saxena. Atishi and Bharadwaj are supposed to take the seat of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain in the Delhi Cabinet.
Meanwhile, upon request from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to accept the resignations of ministers who quit on Tuesday, Delhi Lt. Governor Saxena on Wednesday recommended the resignations to President Droupadi Murmu.
Of the 18 departments headed by Sisodia, the responsibilities of eight departments, including Finance and PWD, have been given to Kailash Gahlot, while the remaining ten, including Education and Health have been assigned to Raaj Kumar Anand for the time being till new ministers are inducted into the cabinet.
First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 14:07 IST
