Kejriwal forwards names of Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj to L-G for appointment

After two jailed ministers of the Aam Aadmi party (AAP) -- and -- stepped down, Delhi Chief Minister has forwarded the names of two party leaders for their appointment to the Cabinet to Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena.

A source said that CM Kejriwal has recommended the names of party' MLA and Saurabh Bharadwaj for the induction into the cabinet to L-G Saxena. and Bharadwaj are supposed to take the seat of and in the Delhi Cabinet.

Meanwhile, upon request from Delhi Chief Minister to accept the resignations of ministers who quit on Tuesday, Delhi Lt. Governor Saxena on Wednesday recommended the resignations to President Droupadi Murmu.

Of the 18 departments headed by Sisodia, the responsibilities of eight departments, including Finance and PWD, have been given to Kailash Gahlot, while the remaining ten, including Education and Health have been assigned to Raaj Kumar Anand for the time being till new ministers are inducted into the cabinet.

