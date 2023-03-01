JUST IN
Delhi LG forwards resignation letters of Jain, Sisodia to President Murmu
Putin bans use of foreign language words: History of loanwords in Russian
Well-planned cities will determine fate of country: PM Modi at webinar
Anushka is an inspiration, sacrifices made by her massive: Virat Kohli
India logs 240 new Covid-19 cases, active infections rise to 2,335
Assembly polls: Security stepped up ahead of counting day in Meghalaya
G20 foreign ministers' meeting to kick off in Delhi today; all details here
Artificial sweetener linked with increased heart attack, stroke risk: Study
Why stereotypical portrayal of Asok the IITian in Dilbert escaped criticism
Centre suspends FCRA licence of think tank CPR amid I-T searches
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Putin bans use of foreign language words: History of loanwords in Russian
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Delhi LG forwards resignation letters of Jain, Sisodia to President Murmu

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has received the resignation letters of AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, and has forwarded them to President Droupadi Murmu, officials said

Topics
Manish Sisodia | Satyendar Jain | V K Saxena

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Vinai Kumar Saxena
Vinai Kumar Saxena.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has received the resignation letters of AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, and has forwarded them to President Droupadi Murmu, officials said on Wednesday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's trusted lieutenants -- Sisodia and Jain -- both arrested on corruption charges, resigned from the Cabinet on Tuesday.

Kejriwal had accepted the resignations of the two leaders who played a pivotal role in implementing his governance agenda of good education and health facilities in the national capital, according to officials.

"The L-G upon request from the chief minister to accept the resignations of ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyander Jain, on February 28, has recommended to the President, that the resignations may be accepted," said a Raj Niwas official.

The opposition BJP had been demanding the resignation of Jain after his arrest in May last year by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Sisodia too faced the heat after his name cropped up in the excise policy scam in August 2022. He was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Manish Sisodia

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 12:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU