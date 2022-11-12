Kejriwal issues WhatsApp number to support for yoga teachers salary

Delhi Chief Minister on Saturday issued a WhatsApp number for people seeking their contribution towards the salaries of yoga teachers under the 'Dilli Ki Yogshala' programme.

Kejriwal claimed that under the "Delhi ki Yogshala" BJP had stopped yoga classes in Delhi, but the people of Delhi will not let it stop. The people of Delhi are ready to pay the salary of yoga teachers together. We pay a salary of Rs 15,000 to each yoga teacher," he said.

"There is a lot of anger among people due to the closure of yoga classes.

Those who want to take responsibility for the salary of yoga teacher can send WhatsApp message to 7277972779," said Kejriwal.

He appealed to the public that send the message on this number to inform how many teachers you can provide salary. The cheque will go directly from you to the yoga teacher. Some people are willing to bear the entire cost of yoga classes, but I wish more and more people participate in this, Kejriwal said during a press briefing on Saturday.

"Our target was to make 17 lakh people of Delhi to do yoga, but LG and BJP stopped even 17,000 people from doing yoga. After this, we decided that we will not allow yoga classes to stop under any circumstances along with the people of Delhi. I will pay salaries to yoga teachers by bringing money from anywhere," Delhi CM said in the briefing.

"I am releasing a WhatsApp number today. The phone will not be picked up on this number, you can only send WhatsApp messages. We pay only 15,000 rupees a month to a yoga teacher for conducting yoga morning and evening. In today's date, 15,000 rupees is nothing. The purpose behind issuing this number is that those who want to take responsibility for the salary of one teacher, two teachers or three teachers, they should write me a message on WhatsApp," he said.

He further appealed that don't send the message that I want to give 10,000 rupees. Instead, please say that I want to pay the salary of one teacher, two teachers, three teachers or four teachers. We will tell them the names of yoga teachers at the end of the month, said Kejriwal.

--IANS

avr/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)