Yoga Day 2022: Sarvesh Shashi explains how Yoga can prevent diabetes, PCOS

International Yoga Day 2022: Yoga offers physical and mental health benefits for people of all ages. And, if you’re going through an illness, recovering from surgery or living with a chronic condition, yoga can become an integral part of your treatment and potentially hasten healing.
On the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, Busines Standard spoke with Sarvesh Sashi, Founder of SARVA -- a yoga and wellness startup.
Also Read: International Yoga Day 2022: PM Modi leads celebrations from Mysuru
Emphasising on the importance of yoga, Sashi pointed out a few dos and don'ts of practising the art. Here are a few:
Dos
- Maintain at least a two-hour gap between the last meal and yoga.
- Consult a doctor before practising yoga if you have any physical health condition.
- Warm up before practising yoga.
- Get an accountability partner.
Dont's
- Do not perform asanas without consulting an expert if you have ailments such as hypertension.
- Don't Ignore the importance of correct breathing.
Practised in India since the 5th century, Yoga has been beneficial in keeping the body and mind in sound health. Sashi said that specific yoga asanas can help people get rid of illnesses such as diabetes and PCOS.
"21 days of regular practice can reduce testosterone levels in women by 30 per cent, which is a lot," he said, quoting a study.
Sashi spoke in depth about the ways yoga can boost immunity. Watch our video to find out.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor