Yoga Day 2022: Sarvesh Shashi explains how Yoga can prevent diabetes, PCOS

Day 2022: offers physical and mental benefits for people of all ages. And, if you’re going through an illness, recovering from surgery or living with a chronic condition, can become an integral part of your treatment and potentially hasten healing.

On the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, Busines Standard spoke with Sarvesh Sashi, Founder of SARVA -- a yoga and wellness startup.



Emphasising on the importance of yoga, Sashi pointed out a few dos and don'ts of practising the art. Here are a few:

Dos

- Maintain at least a two-hour gap between the last meal and yoga.

- Consult a doctor before practising yoga if you have any physical condition.

- Warm up before practising yoga.

- Get an accountability partner.

Dont's

- Do not perform asanas without consulting an expert if you have ailments such as hypertension.

- Don't Ignore the importance of correct breathing.

Practised in India since the 5th century, Yoga has been beneficial in keeping the body and mind in sound . Sashi said that specific yoga asanas can help people get rid of illnesses such as diabetes and PCOS.

"21 days of regular practice can reduce testosterone levels in women by 30 per cent, which is a lot," he said, quoting a study.

Sashi spoke in depth about the ways yoga can boost immunity. Watch our video to find out.