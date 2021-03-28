Kejriwal says won't attend public Holi programmes, appeals to avoid crowds

-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said he will not attend any public Holi programme due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases and appealed to the people to celebrate the festival with their families and avoid crowds.
The national capital recorded 1,558 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the highest since since December 15 when 1,617 people tested positive for the virus, according to official data.
"Corona cases have increased in the last few days, in view of this, I am not attending Holi programs being organized in public this time. Appeal to all of you to just celebrate Holi with your family and avoid crowds, follow the rules of Corona prevention," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday ordered that there will be no public celebrations in the national capital during upcoming festivals such as Holi and Navaratri.
"The government has set up a number of teams to ensure that people adhere to its directions on Holi. District magistrates and police have created district-wise teams. Legal action would be taken against violators," Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said.
