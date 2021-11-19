Kerala coronavirus update: Reports 5,754 new cases, 49 deaths in 24 hours

logged 5,754 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 37 health workers, and 49 deaths on Friday, taking the total affected in the state to 50,89,849 and the toll to 37,051.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of cases on Friday--1,109, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 929 and Kozhikode with 600 cases, the health department said in a release.

Recoveries (6,489) outnumbered fresh cases, taking the total cured in the state to 49,90,817.

Active cases stood at 61,348, out of which only 6.8 per cent have been admitted to hospitals," the release said.

A total of 63,534 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, and there are 46 wards across 39 local self government bodies which have a weekly infection population ratio above ten per cent, it said.

Out of those found infected today, 25 reached the state from outside while 5,382 contracted the disease from their contacts. The source of infection of 310 was yet to be traced.

There are 2,04,266 persons under observation in the state out of which 5,222 are in isolation wards of various hospitals of the state.

