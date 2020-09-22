JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

UN faces crisis of confidence, need reformed multilateralism: Modi at UNGA
Business Standard

Kerala coronavirus update: State records 2,910 new Covid-19 cases

Kerala reported 2,910 new cases of COVID-19, while 3,022 patients who were undergoing treatment recovered. This is the highest number of recoveries reported in a single day so far.

Topics
Coronavirus | Kerala | Coronavirus Tests

ANI  |  General News 

Coronavirus, vaccine, tests, covid, drugs, clinical trials
Representative image

Kerala on Monday reported 2,910 new cases of COVID-19, while 3,022 patients who were undergoing treatment recovered. This is the highest number of recoveries reported in a single day so far.

Of those diagnosed, 2,653 people were infected through contact and the contact source of 313 was unknown. While 36 of them have come back from overseas and 133 from other states. Also, 88 healthcare workers were also infected, said the Health Minister's Office.

As many as 18 fatalities in the state were confirmed due to COVID-19, taking the death toll to 553.

The district-wise figures for the positive cases are Thiruvananthapuram (533), Kozhikode (376), Malappuram (349), Kannur (314), Ernakulam (299), Kollam (195), Thrissur (183), Palakkad (167), Kottayam (156), Alappuzha (112), Kasargod (110), Idukki (82), Wayanad (18) and Pathanamthitta (16).

Till now, 98,724 people have been cured of COVID-19 in the state and at present, there are 39,285 patients undergoing treatment for the virus.

A total of 2,18,907 people are under observation across the state, 1,93,129 at their homes or institutional quarantine centres and 25,778 in hospitals. On Monday, 2,681 people were hospitalised.

In the last 24 hours, 25,848 samples were tested. A total of 24,50,599 samples have so far been sent for testing, including 1,96,191 samples from high public exposure groups as part of sentinel surveillance.

Thirteen new places were declared as hotspots while 12 areas were excluded from the list. Presently, there are 639 hotspots in Kerala.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 22 2020. 07:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.