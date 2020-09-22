Odisha coronavirus update: 4,242 Coivid cases, 9 fresh fatalities reported

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,84,122 on Monday as 4,242 more people tested positive for the infection, while nine fresh fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 710, a health official said.

The state also registered the recovery of 3,704 patients taking the total number of people who have been cured of the disease to 1,49,379, which is 81.13 per cent of the caseload.

Of the new cases, as many as 2,503 were reported in quarantine centres, while 1,739 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing, he said.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, reported the highest number of new cases at 652, followed by Cuttack (595), Jharsuguda (205) and Puri (182), the official said.

Of the nine fresh fatalities, two were reported from Keonjhar district, and one each from Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal, Khurda, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur and Nayagarh districts, he said.

Fifty-three patients have died due to other ailments so far, the official said.

now has 33,980 active COVID-19 cases.

The state has so far tested over 28.14 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 47,758 on Sunday, the official added.

Meanwhile, Odisha's Development Commissioner-cum- Additional Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra reviewed the COVID situation in Puri district and emphasised on intensified testing.

Mohapatra also directed health screening of the Servitors of Lord Jagannath Temple and other employees of Sri Jagannath Temple Administration before their entry into the 12th Century Shrine in Puri.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in a statement called upon people to stand by those who are vulnerable, in the COVID-19 time.

"The stigma of COVID-19 inflicts greater misery on the people affected by Corona, Patnaik said adding that he hopes the society will not add to their plight by making them unwanted.

"Our empathy and compassion for the affected shall turn the tide in this war against the pandemic," he said.

