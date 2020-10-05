Kerala coronavirus update: State records 8,553 new Covid-19 cases

In the last 24 hours, recorded 8,553 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's active COVID-19 cases to 84,497.

The state government informed that 1,44,471 people in the state have recovered from the infection.

" records 8,553 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. There are 84,497 active cases in the state and 1,44,471 people have recovered from the infection to date," said State Government on Sunday.

Meanwhile, with a spike of 75,829 new cases and 940 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count crossed 65-lakhs on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

