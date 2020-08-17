Kerala gold smuggling case: Three sent to judicial custody till Aug 26

Three key accused in the high-profile Kerala case -- Sarith PS, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair -- were sent to judicial custody till August 26 by a Kochi court on Monday.

Principal Sessions Court in Ernakulam remanded the three accused to judicial custody till August 26 after hearing the submission from all sides.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), during the hearing today, revealed more details about the relation between M Sivasankar, who was the former principal secretary of Kerala CMO, with Swapna Suresh.

"During April 2017, Swapna Suresh had travelled to the UAE with Sivasankar. Further, during April 2018, Swapna had travelled to Oman and met Sivasankar who was on a trip to Oman in the same period and they returned together to India from Oman," the ED said.

The economic offences watchdog submitted that during October 2018, Swapna and Sivasankar travelled together to the UAE.

"They also returned together. This particular trip was coupled with the visit of the Chief Minister of Kerala to the UAE for seeking assistance of Indians there for flood relief in Kerala. Further proceeds of crime were kept by Swapna in the bank locker jointly opened with a third person as per the instruction of Sivasankar. An in-depth investigation in this regard is to be conducted," it said.

The three accused were sent to judicial custody today after the completion of their ED custody for interrogation in the matter. Notably, the ED had also recently questioned M Sivasankar.

The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5.

