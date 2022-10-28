Kerala govt moves HC to cancel advance bail of Congress MLA in rape case

The government on Friday moved the High Court here seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to Congress MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly in a case of rape and attempt to murder.

The government, in its plea, is seeking cancellation of the relief granted to him by a sessions court on October 20 by alleging that he is not cooperating with the investigation into the case, a lawyer associated with the matter said.

The plea claims that the MLA was threatening witnesses in the case.

The government contended that his custodial interrogation was necessary.

Two days after he was given the anticipatory bail, the Congress in suspended him from the KPCC and DCC memberships for six months.

The Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), in a statement, said the explanation provided by the MLA for the allegations against him was not satisfactory and the party has suspended him from the KPCC and District Congress Committee (DCC) memberships for six months.

Besides rape and attempt to murder, the Congress MLA has also been charged with assault following a complaint from the alleged victim who stated he had abducted and manhandled her.

The case was filed against three accused, including the MLA's personal assistant and a



friend.

The victim claimed that Kunnappilly offered her Rs 30 lakh to settle the case registered against him.

