Kerala High Court to deliver order on Sivasankar's bail plea on Tuesday

-
ALSO READ
NIA gets 7-days custody of prime accused in Kerala gold smuggling case
Gold smuggling case: Swapna Suresh complains of uneasiness, hospitalised
Kerala Gold smuggling case: Customs questions M Sivasankar for 11 hours
Gold smuggling case: Special Court rejects bail plea of Swapna Suresh
Kerala gold smuggling case: Suspended IAS officer taken into ED custody
-
The day saw heated arguments from both sides when the bail plea of M. Sivasankar, senior IAS officer and former secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, was moved. At the end of the day, the court said that it will deliver its orders on Tuesday and remanded him to the district jail, here on Thursday.
Sivasankar was in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate since October 29 after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the Kerala High Court and on three occasions, his ED custody was extended.
On Thursday, while the counsel for Sivasankar argued his case, stating that he has done no wrong, the ED submitted fresh evidences against Sivasankar in a sealed cover, which explained in detail the role of one of the most powerful officers in the state, ever since Vijayan assumed office in May 2016.
The ED went to the extent of stating in the court that the prime accused in the gold smuggling and Life Mission cases, Swapna Suresh, was being used by Sivasankar who knew everything what was happening.
The Customs had arrested P.S. Sarith, a former employee of the UAE Consulate here, on July 5 for allegedly smuggling gold in a diplomatic baggage destined for the Consulate. Another former Consulate staff, Swapna Suresh, and her associate Sandip Nair were also arrested by the National Investigation Agency from Bengaluru.
Vijayan removed Sivasankar as his Principal Secretary and then as IT Secretary after it surfaced that Swapna and Sivasankar were allegedly close friends.
Vijayan has all along said that he had no clue of what was happening, but the principal opposition parties - Congress and BJP - have alleged that Vijayan knew everything and is now scared that the probe may enter his office. The ED has asked his assistant private secretary C.M. Ravindran to appear before the agency, which he has not done as he has turned Covid positive.
--IANS
sg/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU