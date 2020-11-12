Government fulfilled all its commitment for Ladakh: Jitendra Singh

-
ALSO READ
Atal Tunnel takes Ladakh closer to round-the-year connectivity: LG Mathur
After Rohtang, focus shifts to Shinku La tunnel between Ladakh and Lahaul
All arrangements in place for counting of votes for LAHDC-Leh polls
HP: Atal Tunnel to reduce distance between Manali and Leh by 46 km
PM to inaugurate 'Atal Tunnel' in Rohtang next month: Himachal CM on I-Day
-
Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said the Centre has fulfilled all its commitment for Ladakh region.
Addressing a delegation from the union territory, he said, it was for the first time under the Modi government that Ladakh had been granted a university and medical and engineering colleges.
"This government has always fulfilled its all commitment for the region," said Singh, the minister of state for personnel.
The delegation lead by the chairman and chief executive councillor, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, Tashi Gyalson and BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal has called on Singh here, according to a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.
Singh congratulated them for the BJP's victory in the recently held LAHDC elections.
He said the polls assumed special significance since this was the very first electoral exercise after Ladakh became a union territory.
While addressing the delegation, Singh said the prime minister gave the highest priority to the demands of Ladakh and other peripheral regions.
He informed that the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ladakh administration have identified land for building a regional centre of CSIR (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research) in the region, the statement said.
Speaking about the connectivity issue of the region, Singh said that with the opening of the Atal Tunnel (also known as Rohtang Tunnel) and the under-construction Zoji La Tunnel, the all-weather connectivity with this peripheral region will give big economic and security boost to the region.
He said a mega project on solar technology plant is being established in the region which will make it capable of providing enough electricity and energy for the people.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU