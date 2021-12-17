Kerala logs 3,471 new Covid-19 cases, 22 deaths in last 24 hours

Kerala recorded 3,471 new positive cases and 22 COVID-19-related deaths on Friday, taking the total affected in the state to 51,99,468 and the death toll to 44,189.

The state health department tested 54,715 samples in the last 24 hours and there are six wards across five local self government bodies with a weekly infection population ratio above ten per cent.

Among the districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of fresh cases today--680, followed by Kozhikode with 354 cases and Thrissur 263.

Along with the 22 deaths, today's toll has also added 221 deaths, which were reported over the last few days and were also designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, a department release said.

"Of those found infected today, 18 reached the state from outside while 3,250 contracted the disease through their contact. The source of infection of 3,250 is yet to be traced and 20 health workers are also among the infected," the health department said.

Currently, there are 32,433 active COVID-19 cases of which only 8.2 per cent are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, 4,966 persons recuperated from the disease on Friday, taking the total cured to 51,34,010.

There are1,43,337 persons under observation of which 4,019 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

The health department also said that 97 per cent (2,59,57,155) of the targeted population have been administrated the first dose of the COVID vaccine, while 73.2 per cent (1,95,58,921) have received both the doses.

