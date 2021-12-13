Kerala registers 2,434 new Covid cases, 203 deaths in last 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Pfizer vaccine may only partially protect against Omicron variant: Study
Covid LIVE: 2 more Omicron cases in Mumbai, total 10 in Maharashtra now
First Omicron case in US adds to global concerns over new Covid variant
Omicron has 'increased infectivity' but no 'severe profile': Anthony Fauci
Omicron could spread faster, its severity still not certain, says WHO
-
Fresh COVID cases fell below 3,000 in Kerala on Monday when the state reported 2,434 new infections and 203 deaths, which took the caseload to 51,85,210 and the toll to 43,170.
Of the 203 deaths, 38 were recorded over the last few days and 165 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, a state government release said.
With 4,308 more people recovering from the virus since Sunday, the total recoveries reached 51,16,928 and the active cases dropped to 36,281, it said.
As many as 50,446 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 525 fresh cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (428) and Kozhikode (315).
Of the new cases, 17 were health workers, 6 from outside the state and 2,266 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 145.
There are currently 1,60,033 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,55,720 are in home or institutional quarantine and 4,313 in hospitals, the release said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU