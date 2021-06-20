Kerala reports 11,647 Covid-19 cases, 112 deaths

-
Kerala reported 11,647
fresh COVID-19 cases and 112 deaths on Sunday, taking the tally to 28.09 lakh and the toll to 12,060.
Recoveries continued to outnumber fresh cases with 12,459 people being cured of the disease, taking the total number of those who have recuperated to 26,90,958.
Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of cases--1,600, followed by Ernakulam with 1,461 and Kollam with 1,219.
"Among those found infected today, 54 reached the state from outside while 10,982 contracted the disease from their contacts.
The sources of infection of 554 are yet to be traced. Fifty seven health workers are also among the infected," health Minister Veena George said in a release.
She said 1,07,474 samples were tested on Sunday, taking the total number of specimens examined so far to 2,19,61,374.
The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 10.84 per cent.
Currently, there are 1,05,936 people under treatment in the state.
There are 4,48,037 people under observation, of whom 26,906 are in isolation wards of various hospitals across the state.
There are 16 Local Self Government bodies (LSGs) with more than 30 per cent TPR, the release said.
It said there are 208 LSGs with the Total Positivity Ratebetween 20-30 per cent, 633 with the TPR between 8-20 per cent and 178 with a TPR of less than eight per cent.
