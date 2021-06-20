Andhra Pradesh reports 5,646 Covid-19 cases, 50 deaths

-
-
: Andhra Pradesh reported 5,646
fresh COVID-19 cases from one lakh tests, while 7,772 people recovered and another 50 succumbed to the virus in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday.
The gross positives have now mounted to 18,50,563 and the recoveries increased to 17,75,176, a health department bulletin said.
The cumulative toll was 12,319.
The active caseload in the state has now reduced to 63,068, the bulletin added.
East Godavari district added 1,098, Chittoor 890, West Godavari 761 and Krishna 441 new cases in 24 hours.
The remaining nine districts reported less than 400 new cases each, with Kurnool logging the lowest 127.
Chittoor reported 11 fresh COVID-19 fatalities, West Godavari seven, Guntur six, East Godavari five, Srikakulam four, Anantapuramu, Kadapa, Krishna and Prakasam three each, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam two each.
SPS Nellore had one death in a day.
