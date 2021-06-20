Delhi records 124 Covid-19 cases, 7 deaths; positivity rate 0.17 pc

The national capital reported 124 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest since February 16, and seven deaths in a day as the positivity rate dipped to 0.17 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Sunday.

This is the second day in a row that the number of deaths has remained below 10.

On Saturday, had recorded seven deaths due to the deadly disease,



the lowest since April 1, and 135 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.18 per cent.

These new fatalities have pushed the death toll in the city to 24,914.

On April 1, the city had recorded nine deaths and 2,790 cases, the data stated.

