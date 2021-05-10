Uttar Pradesh reports 21,331 fresh Covid-19 cases, 278 deaths today

-
Uttar Pradesh on Monday recorded 21,331 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 15,24,767 while 278 fatalities pushed the death toll to 15,742.
With this, the daily deaths and cases in the state have dropped for the fourth straight day.
Of the 278 fatalities, Kanpur reported 30, Lucknow 26, Jhansi 16, Azamgarh 15, Hardoi and Gonda 12, and Gautam Buddh Nagar 10, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement issued here.
Meerut reported the highest number of fresh cases at 2,269, followed by 1,274 from Lucknow, 1,031 from Gorakhpur, and 1,026 from Gautam Buddh Nagar, it said.
As many as 29,709 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease in a day and were discharged. With this, the total number of patients discharged in the state has risen to 12,83,754, the statement said.
There are 2,25,271 active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, it stated.
So far, over 4.31 crore samples have been tested in the state, including more than 2.19 lakh samples that were tested the previous day, it said.
