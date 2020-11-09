Coronavirus tally rises to 844,359 in Andhra Pradesh; 1,392 new cases

-
-
Andhra Pradeshs COVID-19 tally
increased to 8,44,359 on Monday with the addition of 1,392 cases.
The latest bulletin said 1,549 patients got cured in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday while another 11 succumbed.
The total number of recoveries in the state now touched 8,16,322 while the overall toll rose to 6,802.
The state now has 21,235 active cases, the bulletin said.
East Godavari district reported the highest 341 new cases, West Godavari 243, Guntur 116, Chittoor 105 and Kadapa 100.
Eight other districts reported less than 100 fresh cases each.
Krishna district saw five fresh fatalities, the highest number in a day in a district in more than a month.
Kadapa reported two more deaths while four districts saw one Covid-19 death each, the bulletin added.
