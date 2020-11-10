Kerala reports 6,010 new coronavirus positive cases, 28 more fatalities

-
Kerala reported 6,010 new
COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to4,95,712, while 28 more fatalities pushed the toll to 1,742.
As many as 6,698 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 4,15,158, health minister K K Shailaja said in a release.
In the last 24 hours, 54,751 samples were tested, taking the aggregate to 51,85,673 specimens examined so far.
The test positivity rate was 10.98 per cent.
"Out of those infected today, 100 came from outside the state, while 5,188 contracted the disease through their contacts. Sixty nine health workers were also infected," the minister said.
Currently, there are 78,694 persons under treatment in the state.
Of the positive cases, Kozhikode reported the highest number (807), followed by Thrissur 711, Malappuram 685, Alappuzha 641, Ernakulam 583, Thiruvananthapuram 567 and Kollam 431.
As many as 3,16,359 people are under observation, out of which 19,318 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.
Eleven regions were added to the list of hot spots and seven were removed, taking the total number to 616.
