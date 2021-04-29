Kerala's Covid tally past 1.5 mn after biggest 1-day spike of 38,607 cases

Kerala's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 15 lakh mark on Thursday as 38,607 people, including 110 health workers, tested positive, in the highest single day surge, the state government said.

The toll mounted to 5,259 with 48 more deaths.

The active cases touched 2,84,086 with 21,116 people getting cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 12,44,301.

The total caseload soared to 15,33,984 with the addition of the fresh cases.

In the last 24 hours, 1,57,548 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 24.5 per cent.

So far, 1,56,50,037 samples have been tested, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Of those testing positive, 300 people had come from outside the state and 35,557 were infected through contact.

Presently, 5,93,840 people are under observation, including 24,009 in hospitals.

Ernakulam district, which reported the highest number of Covid cases--5,369-- today, has 47,921 people undergoing treatment for the infection.Kozhikode recorded 4,990 cases while 40,245 people are under treatment.

In Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram, 28,698 and 23,000 people respectively are under treatment.