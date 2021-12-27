Kerala registers 1,636 fresh Covid-19 infections, 236 fatalities

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka receives 2 million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines
EU likely to decide on Moderna Covid shot for kids next week
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
Oxford study says mixing Covid-19 vaccines gives robust protection
Sanofi to invest 400 million euros in mRNA vaccines development
-
: Kerala continued to report less than 2,000 fresh COVID-19 cases for the second day running with the state logging 1,636 new infections on Monday, which took the caseload to 52,24,929 till date.
Also, the State reported 236 deaths, which raised the toll to 46,822 so far, an official press release said.
Of the 236 deaths, 23 were recorded over the last few days and 213 designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.
With 2,864 more people recovering from the virus since Sunday, the total recoveries reached 51,68,028 and the active cases dropped to 21,224, the release said.
As many as 42,149 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 344 fresh cases, Kozhikode (233) and Ernakulam (190).
Of the new cases, 15 were health workers, 51 from outside the State and 1,484 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 86.
There are currently 1,19,025 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,15,182 are in home or institutional quarantine and 3,843 in hospitals, the release said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU