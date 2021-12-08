Kerala, Tamil Nadu members raise slogans in LS over Mullaperiyar Dam issue

-
ALSO READ
Kerala asks TN to draw water from Mullaperiyar dam as rains may intensify
Kerala wants new dam at Mullaperiyar; to discuss with TN next month
Tamil Nadu government to open spillways of Mullaperiyar dam tomorrow
Mullaperiyar dam: Hopes rise as 'political maturity' paves way for solution
Kerala govt freezes order on tree felling near Mullaperiyar reservoir
-
Members from Kerala and Tamil Nadu raised slogans in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday as CPI (M) member A M Ariff made a demand to build a new dam replacing the 126-year-old Mullaperiyar Dam.
Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, Ariff, a member from Alappuzha, claimed that Tamil Nadu had released water from the dam without any warning which had led to flooding in villages downstream.
People are living in constant fear as their homes get flooded. They have to leave their homes in haste. Children cannot go to school, he said.
Ariff said the dam was in danger and there was a need to build a new one in its place.
Soon, DMK members were on their feet raising slogans and claiming that the Mullaperiyar Dam was safe.
Members from Kerala have been raising the issue of discharge of water from Mullaperiyar Dam, which is operated by Tamil Nadu, in Parliament for the past couple of days.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU