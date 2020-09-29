Key findings of second serological survey in India paint gloomy picture

One in every 15 exposed to virus by August 2020
The Indian government on Tuesday said that according to the Indian Council Medical Research's (ICMR)'s second national sero-survey report, one in 15 individuals aged more than 10 years was estimated to be exposed to Covid-19 by August 2020.
A large section of the population is still vulnerable to coronavirus infection
Addressing a press conference, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that the ICMR's second Sero Survey has shown that a large section of the population in the country that has not yet been exposed to the virus is still vulnerable and susceptible to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
7.1% of adult population showed evidence of past exposure to Covid-19
The findings also showed that about 7.1 per cent of India's adult population (aged 18 and above) showed evidence of past exposure to the virus so far. "Of 29,082 people surveyed from August 17 to September 22, about 6.6% showed evidence of past exposure to SARS-COV2," said Dr Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR, referring to the sero report.
Risk in urban slums twice that in non-slum areas and 4 times the risk in rural setting
Dr Bhargava said that according to the second sero survey, urban slum and urban non-slum areas had higher Covid-19 prevalence than in rural areas.
Inventive containment strategies need to be implemented by the states during upcoming festivities
ICMR also said that in the light of the upcoming festivities, winter season and mass gathering, inventive containment strategies need to be implemented by the states. NITI Aayog also said that we all need to ensure that in the coming months, we celebrate 'mask wali puja, mask wali Chhath, mask wali Diwali, mask wala Dussehra, mask wali Eid,' in order to curb the spread of Covid-19.
