Kharge's suspension notice rejected by Dhankar; RS adjourned till 2 pm

proceedings were adjourned till 2 p.m. on Thursday after Chairman rejected the suspension notice of nine members, including Leader of Opposition (LoP), leading to sloganeering.

While rejecting the notice, the Chairman said, "The notices are not in order to be accepted," and referred to the December 8 ruling about acceptance and rejections of the rule 267 notices which is invoked to suspend business.

Later, the members objected to the ruling and Dhankar adjourned the House till 2 p.m.

Ahead of the House proceedings, leaders of various like-minded opposition parties met at LoP's chamber. They included Congress, DMK, AITC, SP, JD(U), Shiv Sena, CPI(M), CPI, NCP, IUML, NC, AAP, and Kerala Congress.

The government is likely to move a motion of thanks to President Droupadi Murmu for her address to joint the sitting of Parliament.

--IANS

miz/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)