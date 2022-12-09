JUST IN
Tech developments have made it challenging to trace corruption: PK Mishra
Congress to take 'consensus' decision based on views of MLAs in HP: Kharge
Sea-borne Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh believed adrift in Andaman Sea
Congress' Imran Khedawala lone Muslim MLA in new Gujarat Assembly
Rajnath Singh says work has begun on second indigenous aircraft carrier
Cong forced to look for existence after BJP's record win in Guj: Scindia
Meghalaya gives 45-day extension to panels on border dispute with Assam
G20: PM chairs meeting of Guvs, CMs, LGs, says it belongs to entire nation
PM Modi to skip annual summit with Russia's Putin over Ukraine nuke threats
May include provisions to stop shadow banning in Digital India Act: MoS IT
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Cong accuses govt of 'running away' from debate on China border situation
Business Standard

Kurhani result reflection of people's anger against Nitish: Prashant Kishor

Political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor on Friday claimed that BJP's victory in the recently held Kurhani bypoll was a reflection of people's anger against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Topics
Bihar | Prashant Kishor | Bypoll results

Press Trust of India  |  East Champaran (Bihar) 

Prashant Kishor
Prashant Kishor, political strategist

Political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor on Friday claimed that BJP's victory in the recently held Kurhani bypoll was a reflection of people's anger against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Mahagathbandhan government.

Kishor, who is on a 3,500 km-long padayatra in the state, also said that he has found out during interactions with people that they were fed up with the "rampant corruption" in Bihar.

Talking to reporters at Ghodasahan area in Motihari (East Champaran), Kishor said, "People are not happy with the performance of the Mahagathbandhan government. I have been interacting with people over the last several days, and I can say with full confidence that they are fed up with rampant corruption in the state.

"The Kurhani bypoll result is a reflection of people's anger against Nitish Kumar."

The BJP on Wednesday wrested from Bihar's ruling JD(U) the Kurhani assembly seat.

"Angry protests greeted Nitish Kumar when he launched his poll campaign in Kurhani two days before the December 5 polls. As Nitish reached the venue, protestors created ruckus, shouted slogans against him and flung the chairs... People's anger against CM can be seen everywhere. The CM cannot walk without security guards even in a small village in the state," Kishor added.

Kishor, who had joined the JD(U) in 2018 and was expelled from the party two years later, is travelling across and breadth of Bihar on foot as part of his Jan Suraaj campaign, which is aimed at connecting with people and bringing them on a "democratic platform".

The march is widely seen as a precursor to his re-entry into active politics.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bihar

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 23:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU