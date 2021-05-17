L&T Technology Services starts Covid isolation centre for staff in Mysuru

-
ALSO READ
Markets to look beyond second Covid wave, say analysts; bet on cyclicals
A year into pandemic: From Delhi's first Covid case to 24x7 vaccination
US citizens, expats rushing home amid second Covid-19 wave in India
RBI relief measures may cushion NPA blow from second Covid wave: Analysts
RBI's relief: Hit by second Covid wave, MSMEs call for more support
-
L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTTS) on Sunday said it has set up a Covid isolation centre in Mysuru.
LTTS has also opened a similar facility in Bengaluru.
The centre in Mysuru is fully operational and available to take care of employees and their families who exhibit mild symptoms or are suspected to be Covid-19 positive, a statement said.
The facility is equipped with 20 beds and 5 doctors on rotation as well as support staff round the clock on duty.
Called the LTTS Isolation Centre, the facility is equipped to provide essential care facilities while operating under the purview and guidelines set by the Indian government, ICMR and WHO, it added.
The initiative includes services such as 24x7 ambulance service, 24x7 nursing, doctor and paramedic support and OPD for confirmed asymptomatic patients.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU