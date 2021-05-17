L&T Technology Services starts Covid isolation centre for staff in Mysuru

Technology Services Ltd (LTTS) on Sunday said it has set up a Covid isolation centre in Mysuru.

LTTS has also opened a similar facility in Bengaluru.

The centre in Mysuru is fully operational and available to take care of employees and their families who exhibit mild symptoms or are suspected to be Covid-19 positive, a statement said.

The facility is equipped with 20 beds and 5 doctors on rotation as well as support staff round the clock on duty.

Called the LTTS Isolation Centre, the facility is equi­pped to provide essential care facilities while operating under the purview and guide­lines set by the Indian government, ICMR and WHO, it added.

The initiative includes services such as 24x7 ambulance service, 24x7 nursing, doctor and paramedic support and OPD for confirmed asymptomatic patients.

