Business Standard

Laal Singh Chadha, Shabash Mithu booked for ridiculing differently-abled

A complaint has been filed in the court of commissioner for persons with disabilities against Bollywood films "Laal Singh Chadha" and "Shabash Mithu" for allegedly ridiculing differently-abled people

Topics
Bollywood

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Laal Singh Chaddha
Laal Singh Chaddha (Photo: Twitter)

A complaint has been filed in the court of commissioner for persons with disabilities against Bollywood films "Laal Singh Chadha" and "Shabash Mithu" for allegedly ridiculing differently-abled people.

Complainant Dr Satendra Singh, co-founder of Doctors with Disabilities who also suffers from 70 per cent locomotor disability, has shared the copy of the notice issued by the court of commissioner on his complaint.

However, no confirmation on the matter was received from the social justice and empowerment ministry.

According to the notice, the court of commissioner for persons with disabilities has sought comments from the directors of "Laal Singh Chadha" and "Shabash Mithu", the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the Union information and broadcasting ministry on the matter.

The complaint alleges that the films violate provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 through demeaning remarks against specially-abled people.

First Published: Wed, August 24 2022. 10:27 IST

