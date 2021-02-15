Jalgaon accident: Modi approves Rs 2 lakh for kin of each deceased

Prime Minister on Monday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district and approved an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

The Prime Minister's Office also said Rs 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured in the accident.

Fifteen people were killed and five others injured after a truck carrying labourers overturned and fell into a roadside pit in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

"Heart-wrenching truck accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest," Modi said in a tweet posted by his office.

The accident took place near a temple in Kingaon village around 1 am when the papaya-laden truck was on its way to Yawal tehsil in Jalgaon from Dhule.

The PMO also announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's Relief Fund would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.

It said Rs 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured.

Tragedy struck a group of pilgrims on their way to Ajmer Dargah as 14 of them, including eight women and a child, were killed and four injured in a road mishap in Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh early on Sunday.

