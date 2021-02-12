Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur granted bail in extortion case

-
ALSO READ
Proceedings over, judge to start writing Babri demolition case verdict
Vodafone wins arbitration case against govt in $2 bn tax dispute case
Tesla's Nevada facility targeted in failed ransomware extortion scheme
Top headlines: Bankruptcy case against Anil Ambani, TCS-Epic Systems case
TRP case: Ex-CEO of ratings agency BARC Partho Dasgupta hospitalised
-
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur has been granted bail in connection with an extortion case registered against her here.
However, the 23-year-old activist will have to remain in the jail as her bail plea in another case was rejected on January 12.
Kaur is currently lodged at a Karnal jail.
She was granted bail by a court here on Thursday in the case registered against her at the Kundli police station on December 28 last year, a counsel said on Friday.
Kaur, a member of the Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan, is facing three cases, including charges of attempt to murder and extortion.
She was arrested for allegedly gheraoing an industrial unit and demanding money from the company in Sonipat, the Haryana Police had said.
On Thursday, Punjab minister Aruna Chaudhary had urged the National Commission for Women (NCW) to intervene and ensure the release of Nodeep Kaur.
Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Aruna Chaudhary appealed to the NCW that the Punjab government through the state women's commission will lend legal assistance to Kaur.
The Haryana government should be directed to arrange a meeting of a delegation of the commission with the labour rights activist, the minister had said.
The Punjab State Commission for Women had sought a status report from the Sonipat Senior Superintendent of Police by February 15 in Kaur's matter.
The chairperson of the Punjab panel, Manisha Gulati, said Kaur, a resident of Giadarh village of Muktsar district in Punjab, was arrested from the Kundli border.
She said through a written communiqu, the Sonipat SSP has been directed to get the case of Kaur investigated by a senior officer.
On February 8, the Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes had asked an additional chief secretary in the state to intervene in the matter and ensure relief to her at the earliest.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU