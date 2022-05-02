Lack of vision by PM Modi root cause of all problems: T'gana minister KTR

-
ALSO READ
Telangana Cong leader blames TRS government for state's farmers issues
TRS to pass political resolution on key role in national politics
Bharat Bandh: Banking service, coal, steel production hit in Telugu states
Yuva Telangana Party merges with BJP, aims to wipe off TRS
2021: Telangana witnesses political slugfest between ruling TRS and BJP
-
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao has once again trained his guns at the Narendra Modi government, this time over the coal shortage.
Listing out shortage of various essentials during BJP rule, he said the root cause of all problems is Prime Minister Narendra Modi lacking vision.
KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, slammed the Modi government through a tweet in Telugu on Monday.
KTR, who is also a minister holding multiple portfolios in the Cabinet headed by father and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, referred to the current shortage of coal in various parts of the country.
"Coal shortage in BJP rule, oxygen shortage during Corona times, electricity shortage for industries, job shortage for youth, employment shortage in villages and when it comes to state there is fund shortage," tweeted KTR.
"The root cause of all problems 'PM Modi lacks vision'," he added. He took a dig at the Centre with the remark "NPA Govt's amazing performance".
KTR has been describing the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as NPA (Non-Performing Alliance).
--IANS
ms/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU