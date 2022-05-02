Lack of vision by PM Modi root cause of all problems: T'gana minister KTR

(TRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao has once again trained his guns at the government, this time over the coal shortage.

Listing out shortage of various essentials during BJP rule, he said the root cause of all problems is Prime Minister lacking vision.

KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, slammed the Modi government through a tweet in Telugu on Monday.

KTR, who is also a minister holding multiple portfolios in the Cabinet headed by father and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, referred to the current shortage of coal in various parts of the country.

"Coal shortage in BJP rule, oxygen shortage during Corona times, electricity shortage for industries, job shortage for youth, employment shortage in villages and when it comes to state there is fund shortage," tweeted KTR.

"The root cause of all problems 'PM Modi lacks vision'," he added. He took a dig at the Centre with the remark "NPA Govt's amazing performance".

KTR has been describing the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as NPA (Non-Performing Alliance).

--IANS

ms/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)