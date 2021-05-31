Ladakh coronavirus update: 49 fresh Covid cases, one more death recorded

-
ALSO READ
Lockdown-like stricter curbs in Maharashtra: What's open, what's closed
Maharashtra board exam 2021 dates announced: Know full SSC, HSC timetable
Coronavirus LIVE: Maharashtra reports 57,000 new cases for the first time
Coronavirus LIVE updates: Maharashtra sees nearly 1,000 deaths in a day
Coronavirus-hit Maharashtra economy to contract by 8% in FY21: Survey
-
Ladakh recorded 49 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 18,497 while the death toll reached 188 with one more fatality, officials said on Monday.
Of the 49 new cases, 39 were reported from Leh and 10 cases from Kargil.
Ninety-six people were discharged from hospitals after recuperating from the infection, pushing the total number of recoveries to 16,754, the officials said.
With the death of one more COVID-19 patient in Kargil, the total number of fatalities in Ladakh has reached 188 -- 136 in Leh and 52 in Kargil.
There are 1,555 active cases in the Union Territory -- 1,342 in Leh district and 213 in Kargil district.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU