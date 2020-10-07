Jharkhand coronavirus update: State reports 847 cases, 10 fresh fatalities

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to



88,873 on Wednesday as 847 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Ten more patients succumbed to the infection, taking the state's death toll to 757, he said.

now has 10,027 active cases, while 78,089 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state has tested 35,954 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

