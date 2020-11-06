Ladakh reports 112 coronavirus cases, 3 fatalities pushed death toll to 79

Three more COVID-19 fatalities took the death toll in the Union Territory of to 79 while 112 new cases pushed the virus caseload to 6,553, officials said on Thursday.

A total of 71 patients recovered from the disease, bringing down the active cases to 702 -- 581 in Leh and 121 in Kargil. Of the discharged patients, 60 were from Leh and 11 from Kargil, they said.

Of the 79 deaths reported from the UT so far, 41 were from Leh and 38 from Kargil, they said.